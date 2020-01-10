x
Lightning

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois talks about team's Stanley Cup win, future

The team beat the Dallas Stars Monday in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Credit: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning players surround NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman as they celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

TAMPA, Fla — The Stanley Cup talk is still hot. 

The Lightning's general manager Julien BriseBois held a press conference Thursday morning to talk about the team's win.

BriseBois started by recapping how the Bolts got where they are today. The team beat the Dallas Stars Monday in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

BriseBois talked about the hard decisions he will have to make to reallocate their cap space in the upcoming season.

He also said he expects Steven Stamkos to be back, fully rehabilitated and playing with the team again next season.  

You can watch the entire interview here

