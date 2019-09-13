TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting Lightning Launch Weekend, presented by Florida Blue.

The Sept. 13-15 celebration culminates with Fan Fest on Sunday.

It kicks off Friday with a Family Fun Night from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf, just steps away from AMALIE Arena. It will include Lightning programming and music. Fans can test their trivia knowledge, take part in bubble hockey tournaments and win Lightning prizes. They can also pick up yard signs, car magnets and other promotional items.

A free public skate is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at AMALIE Arena. It will include five 45-minute windows, during which fans can skate where the Bolts play. If you're interested, claim your time slot and mobile ticket in advance by clicking here. Only 200 people will be allowed to skate per session, and it's first-come, first-served.

On Sunday, Fan Fest, presented by Florida Blue, will give fans their first chance to see and interact with the 2019-20 Lightning players. The event is free and open to the public, although you need to get a mobile ticket by clicking here. The event opens to the public at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m.

People at the Fan Fest can get player autographs and photos, get their hands on merchandise and check out the Kids Zone. Attendees also have the chance to get two free Trane Terrace Level tickets to a 2019 Lightning preseason game with the purchase of $100 worth of merchandise at Tampa Bay Sports inside Amalie Arena.

