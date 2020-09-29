Need Stanley Cup merch? Dick's Sporting Goods has the goods

The NHL Shop and other retailers will carry apparel, too.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People looking to get their hands on some Stanley Cup champs gear can check out Dick's Sporting Goods as an option.

From hats to T-shirts and sweatshirts – if you're feeling chilly – the retailer tweeted fans can visit select stores now. Other options include the NHL Shop, Fans Edge, and Lids. More retailers are sure to carry apparel in the coming days.

Open Dick's Sporting Goods stores include:

Westshore Plaza

Westfield Brandon

Countryside Centre

Westfield Citrus Park

Tyrone Square Mall

The Grove at Wesley Chapel

University Town Center

Cortez Commons

Centre Point Commons

