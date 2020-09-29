Need Stanley Cup merch? Dick's Sporting Goods has the goods

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People looking to get their hands on some Stanley Cup champs gear can check out Dick's Sporting Goods as an option.
From hats to T-shirts and sweatshirts – if you're feeling chilly – the retailer tweeted fans can visit select stores now. Other options include the NHL Shop, Fans Edge, and Lids. More retailers are sure to carry apparel in the coming days.
Open Dick's Sporting Goods stores include:
- Westshore Plaza
- Westfield Brandon
- Countryside Centre
- Westfield Citrus Park
- Tyrone Square Mall
- The Grove at Wesley Chapel
- University Town Center
- Cortez Commons
- Centre Point Commons
