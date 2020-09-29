x
Lightning

Need Stanley Cup merch? Dick's Sporting Goods has the goods

The NHL Shop and other retailers will carry apparel, too.
Credit: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People looking to get their hands on some Stanley Cup champs gear can check out Dick's Sporting Goods as an option.

From hats to T-shirts and sweatshirts – if you're feeling chilly – the retailer tweeted fans can visit select stores now. Other options include the NHL Shop, Fans Edge, and Lids. More retailers are sure to carry apparel in the coming days.

Open Dick's Sporting Goods stores include:

  • Westshore Plaza
  • Westfield Brandon
  • Countryside Centre
  • Westfield Citrus Park
  • Tyrone Square Mall
  • The Grove at Wesley Chapel
  • University Town Center
  • Cortez Commons
  • Centre Point Commons

