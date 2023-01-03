Lightning's Namestnikov traded to San Jose

In exchange, Tampa Bay will receive San Jose forward Michael Eyssimont.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the San Jose Sharks, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday.

In exchange, Tampa Bay will receive San Jose forward Michael Eyssimont. The Lightning will continue to retain 50 percent of Namestnikov's salary as part of the trade deal.

Namestnikov recorded six goals and nine assists in 57 games for the Bolts this season. In total, the 30-year-old has logged 251 points in 610 regular-season games with Tampa Bay, New York, Ottawa, Colorado, Detroit and Dallas since being selected in the first round by the Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft.

The forward signed a one-year contract back in July 2022 and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

In 39 games this season, between San Jose and Winnipeg, Eyssimont has scored four goals and provided 13 assists. In total, the 26-year-old has played 40 career NHL games.

The Lightning currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.