Point scores again, Lightning beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

Tampa Bay takes the series lead 2-1 over New York.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Yanni Gourde also scored to help Tampa Bay improve to 6-1 on the road in the playoffs. Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov finished with 23 saves.

The Bolts have won their fourth-straight game on the road and improved to 6-1 on the road during the postseason this year.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum, with Game 5 back in Tampa on Monday night.