Lightning head on the road for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Semifinals

The series is currently tied 1-1.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Going into Game 3, the Tampa Bay Lightning are looking for another win and to take the lead over the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

After tying up the series 1-1 with a 4-2 win in Game 2, the Lightning head to New York.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET for Game 3.

The Islanders are 21-4-3 at home. New York averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.7.

The Lightning are 15-10-3 in road games. Tampa Bay is 10th in the NHL averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.7.

Mathew Barzal has 45 total points for the Islanders, 17 goals and 28 assists. Brock Nelson has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 48 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 25 assists. Alex Killorn has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

During the playoffs, the Islanders are averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes. The team on average gives up 2.7 goals per game and has a .926 save percentage.

As for the Bolts during the playoffs, the team is averaging 3.3 goals per game, 5.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes. On average, the Lightning are giving up 2.3 goals per game and have a .931 save percentage.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

We'll see you at the Watch Party tomorrow night to cheer on the Bolts in Game 3!

Doors will open at @AmalieArena one hour before puck drop! ⚡



🎟: https://t.co/OTC1tUhDWh pic.twitter.com/j180TnWgK9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 16, 2021