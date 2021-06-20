x
Islanders tie series 2-2 after Lightning fall in Game 4

The Bolts will be back Monday in Tampa for Game 5 at Amalie Arena.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) defend the net against New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Matt Martin capped New York’s three-goal second period, Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds and the Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece. 

Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal also scored, and Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech each had two assists. 

Semyon Varlamov finished with 28 saves. Brayden Point had a goal for the seventh straight game, and Tyler Johnson also scored for the defending champion Lightning. 

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.

 

