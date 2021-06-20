x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Lightning return home hungry for Game 5

The Bolts are looking to avoid a second home loss this series.
Credit: AP
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) defends against a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost back-to-back games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

In fact, the Bolts haven't lost back-to-back games in the playoffs since 2018. 

They return home Monday with a sour 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 4 on their minds.

Teams that win Game 4 on the road go on to win the series 91.3 percent of the time. The Islanders kept that from happening to make this series essentially a best-of-three contest.

Credit: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) brings the puck up the ice against the New York Islanders during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Tampa Bay won 2-1.

Even in the loss on Saturday, Brayden Point added to history becoming just the 10th player in NHL history to score in seven consecutive playoff games. Point has seven goals in eight career playoff games against the Islanders as well.

Expect him to be a focus on both ends of the ice Monday night. Point has goals in 17 of his last 20 playoff games. 

Puck drop will be just after 8:00 ET at Amalie Arena on Monday night. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter