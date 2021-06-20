Lightning return home hungry for Game 5

The Bolts are looking to avoid a second home loss this series.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost back-to-back games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In fact, the Bolts haven't lost back-to-back games in the playoffs since 2018.

They return home Monday with a sour 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 4 on their minds.

"These guys have given it their all for...a month and change and sometimes you lay an egg and we laid one in the second period."



-- Jon Cooper#GoBolts

Teams that win Game 4 on the road go on to win the series 91.3 percent of the time. The Islanders kept that from happening to make this series essentially a best-of-three contest.

Even in the loss on Saturday, Brayden Point added to history becoming just the 10th player in NHL history to score in seven consecutive playoff games. Point has seven goals in eight career playoff games against the Islanders as well.

Expect him to be a focus on both ends of the ice Monday night. Point has goals in 17 of his last 20 playoff games.

Puck drop will be just after 8:00 ET at Amalie Arena on Monday night.

