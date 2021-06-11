Full Stanley Cup Semifinals schedule between Lightning, Islanders released

TAMPA, Fla. — The stage is set for the Stanley Cup semifinals and the NHL has released the full series schedule.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the New York Islanders.
The Lightning start the series off with home-ice advantage. Whoever wins the best-of-seven semifinal series will advance to the Stanley Cup final.
The puck drops for Game 1 Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena here in Tampa.
Here's how the rest of the series shakes out:
Game 1: Sunday, June 13 | 3 p.m. | NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 2: Tuesday, June 15 | 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 3: Thursday, June 17 | 8 p.m. | USA, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 4: Saturday, June 19 | 8 p.m. | USA, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 21 | 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Game 6 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 23 | 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Game 7 (if necessary): Friday, June 25 | 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
What other people are reading right now:
- Deputies: Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing Hillsborough County woman
- Inmate accused of murdering baby scales wall to escape Pinellas County Jail, planned to 'Uber to Panama'
- Judge considers Florida's request to set aside CDC rules while cruise case drifts forward
- Lightning will face New York Islanders in Stanley Cup Semifinals
- Tampa teen believes cryptocurrency is the future of finance
- Coughing at a Pinellas County beach? Red tide could be why
- Man identified 27 years after body found in Florida woods
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter