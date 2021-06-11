Full Stanley Cup Semifinals schedule between Lightning, Islanders released

Game 1 is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — The stage is set for the Stanley Cup semifinals and the NHL has released the full series schedule.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the New York Islanders.

The Lightning start the series off with home-ice advantage. Whoever wins the best-of-seven semifinal series will advance to the Stanley Cup final.

The puck drops for Game 1 Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena here in Tampa.

Here's how the rest of the series shakes out:

Game 1: Sunday, June 13 | 3 p.m. | NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 2: Tuesday, June 15 | 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 3: Thursday, June 17 | 8 p.m. | USA, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 4: Saturday, June 19 | 8 p.m. | USA, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 21 | 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Game 6 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 23 | 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Game 7 (if necessary): Friday, June 25 | 8 p.m. | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

The dates are locked in!



We'll open the #StanleyCup Semifinals this Sunday, Jun. 13 inside @amaliearena at 3pm ET. ⚡️



📝: https://t.co/jlNHnecST2 pic.twitter.com/TMKs89CFfQ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 11, 2021