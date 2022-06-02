Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2 Preview: Leaning on Experience

After an ugly start to the series, the Bolts hope to do what they do best and that's find a way to win after a postseason loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — One streak has to end in Game 2 between the Lightning and Rangers.

New York has won seven straight postseason contests inside Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the Bolts have won an NHL record 18 straight games after a playoff loss, but 17-0 since the first Stanley Cup run in 2020.

"I read that they’re 17-0 in games after a loss. It doesn’t matter to me," Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said. "I mean, they didn’t beat us 17 times. They beat other teams."

Tampa Bay could not knock off the rust from its 9-day rest period after sweeping the Florida Panthers, losing to the Rangers 6-2 in Game 1.

“Now we’ve dipped our toes in the water...we better jump into the deep end here in Game 2, but it was good to get that one out of the way. It just sucks about the result," Bolts head coach Jon Cooper said.

As ugly as the final score looks, analytics were a bit friendlier on the performance. In a lot of instances, the Lightning played a better game, but it was very clear Andrei Vasilevskiy was bad giving up more than three goals above expected.

“Intensity. Work ethic. He’s top of the list in that regard," Cooper said about his goalie. "Our team, they take losses personal. But I would say the goalie really takes it personal."

Igor Shesterkin saved 2.04 more goals than expected in all situations, via @EvolvingHockey. — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 2, 2022

The Lightning certainly generated plenty of chances, but now they know what it is like playing Andrei Vasilevskiy because Igor Shesterkin, the likely Vezina Trophy winner this season, was amazing in Game 1.

Goals are not going to come easily in this series and Tampa Bay knows that.

“Just getting bodies in front, shooting through screens — second, third rebounds are there. Crash the net and put some home," Lightning forward Nick Paul said. "He’s a good goalie. He’s going to make saves, but if you stay on him and don’t lose confidence, good things will happen.”

NYR-TB Statcap



Final score undersells how good Shesterkin was in this game. 7 (!) cross-seam passes for the Rangers, which is the same number Toronto had in their entire series against Tampa. Three of them from Panarin & almost half of their controlled entries led to chances. pic.twitter.com/3NH5Qs9pzv — Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) June 2, 2022

Besides the goaltending, the Lightning need to limit the Rangers moving east-to-west. As you can see above, they gave up way too much in the middle of the ice. Cooper said after the loss it was very uncharacteristic of his group and he was right. If Tampa Bay stops New York from those odd-man rushes — the Bolts should be able to play at their pace and fluster a team with very little playoff experience.

Take nothing away from the Rangers, they played a spectacular game, but consistency has been their issue throughout the playoffs. There is a reason they needed seven games to beat the Penguins and Hurricanes.

Not to mention, the New York media is falling in love with this team, so much so, that we even have The Shift trending thanks to that incredible effort from the surging Kids Line.

The Shift, in its entirety.



The kids. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ymMs6E3JrC — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 2, 2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning got punched in the mouth, but they are almost always very measured in their response.

Unlike Game 1 against Toronto, there were more positives to take away from Wednesday's matchup and they can build off that.