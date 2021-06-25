Lightning will host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday

It will be the fourth time Tampa Bay and Montreal face off in the postseason.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League has announced the schedule for the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Bolts' hometown next week.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Amalie Arena. The Canadiens will host Games 3 and 4, and they would also host Game 6 if it becomes necessary.

NBCSN will broadcast Games 1 and 2. NBC will broadcast Games 3 and 4, plus Games 5, 6 and 7 if necessary.

Game 1: Mon, June 28, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning

* – If necessary

This will be the fourth time the two teams will face off in the postseason. The last time was in 2015. Tampa Bay has a 2-1 lead over Montreal in those matchups.