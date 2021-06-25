Lightning will host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League has announced the schedule for the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
The Montreal Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Bolts' hometown next week.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Amalie Arena. The Canadiens will host Games 3 and 4, and they would also host Game 6 if it becomes necessary.
NBCSN will broadcast Games 1 and 2. NBC will broadcast Games 3 and 4, plus Games 5, 6 and 7 if necessary.
- Game 1: Mon, June 28, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning
- Game 2: Wed, June 30, 8 p.m. Canadiens at Lighting
- Game 3: Fri, July 2, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens
- Game 4: Mon, July 5, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens
- Game 5: Wed, July 7, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning*
- Game 6: Fri, July 9, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens*
- Game 7: Sun, July 11, 7 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning*
* – If necessary
This will be the fourth time the two teams will face off in the postseason. The last time was in 2015. Tampa Bay has a 2-1 lead over Montreal in those matchups.
