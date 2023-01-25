Lightning's Nick Paul starts initiative with Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to support mental health

For every point he records for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Nick Paul will donate $150 to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Every goal or assist is worth even more now for Tampa Bay's Nick Paul.

The Lightning left winger launched an initiative called "Points by Paul" to help support mental health in the Tampa Bay area.

For every point he records for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Paul will donate $150 to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, the team announced Tuesday night ahead of Tampa Bay's game against Minnesota.

The initiative is retroactive to Jan. 1, and since he has already logged five points — three goals and two assists — through 10 games in 2023, $750 has already been sent to the non-profit organization.

Paul came up with the idea of the initiative after he lost a close friend to suicide when he was in high school, the Lightning said. Now as a Lightning player, he can use his platform to support mental health campaigns.

"We need to strike the stigma and get everyone talking about mental wellness," Paul said in a video posted by Tampa Bay's Twitter account. "[We need] to help shine a light on those battling mental health challenges so they can discover a path to a brighter tomorrow."

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay gives services to people and families in crisis, including care coordination, counseling and a crisis hotline. The non-profit remains open 24 hours, seven days a week.