Lightning sign rookie defenseman Nick Perbix to 2-year contract extension

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have inked rookie defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year contract extension, team vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Monday.

The 24-year-old made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Flyers and has logged three goals and eight points in 29 games this season.

He scored his first league goal on Nov. 5 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Perbix is tied for second among Lightning defensemen for goals and fourth for scoring. Compared to all NHL defenseman rookies, he is tied for second for goals and 10th for scoring.

The Minnesota native was a sixth-round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2017 NHL Draft and signed a one-year, entry-level with the team before the 2022-23 season, the team said.