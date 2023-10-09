Celebrate Opening Day with Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena

Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Big Boi will take the Ford Thunder Alley stage during the festivities.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's almost time for the Tampa Bay Lightning to take the ice at Amalie Arena for the start of the 2023-24 season!

To get into the zone and fully embody the "Be the Thunder" mantra, fans are invited to enter Thunder Alley and enjoy Opening Day festivities for free. The pre-game celebration, GAME ONe Opening Day kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

The day-long celebration will be packed with activities, the famed Blue Carpet Player Arrival, live entertainment, giveaways and special food and drink deals. It all leads up to the Bolts taking on the Nashville Predators with puck drop slated for 5:30 p.m.

Starting around 3:15 p.m., Grammy Award-winning artist Big Boi will take the Ford Thunder Alley Stage. His set will finish when doors open at 4 p.m. ahead of the game.

During the Opening Day celebrations, food and drink specials will be in place, with $2 soda, $4 domestic beer and $6 craft beer, $4 quarter-pound hot dog and $4 burger, and more.

Even before the festivities get underway, the Tampa Bay Sports Store at Amalie Arena will open at noon with new collection merchandise for sale for the 2023-24 season.

Here's a full list of events for GAME ONe:

1:00 pm Celebration begins! Live music, food and beverage specials, ball hockey, community & partner activations

2:30 pm 2023 – 2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Player Blue Carpet Walk on Ford Thunder Alley

3:15 pm Grammy Award Winner, Big Boi Performance on the Ford Thunder Alley Stage

4:00 pm Amalie Arena Doors Open

5:30 pm Puck Drop

5:30 pm Watch Party on Ford Thunder Alley & Water Street

The game will be followed by a post-game celebration at Cigar City Brewing Tap Room on Ford Thunder Alley

For those who aren't going to the game but still need to get around downtown, several closures on Channelside Drive and Water Street will be in place around Amalie Arena leading up to and after the game.