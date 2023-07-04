Here’s how Lightning fans can cheer on the team during the playoffs

Tampa Bay will play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the postseason for the second consecutive year.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 NHL Playoffs begin in less than a week and for the sixth straight season, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be competing for the Stanley Cup.

Lightning playoff tickets went on sale on Friday, but for those who didn't purchase any tickets or plan on attending a postseason game, there are other ways you can still cheer on the Bolts!

The team announced in a news release Tuesday they will have several events for fans of all ages leading up to and during the playoffs. Here's what the Lightning has in store for you!

Playoff scavenger hunt

Bolts fans who have the official Tampa Bay Lightning app on their phones can participate in a multi-day scavenger hunt that includes different tasks and offers around the Tampa Bay region.

This event will take place from Friday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 19, and the winner of the scavenger hunt will receive a playoff prize pack including two lower-level tickets for the first home playoff game, a Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey signed by the players, other autographed prizes and more items.

Brunch and playoff bar crawl

Looking to party while also watching the Lightning play in the playoffs? Well here's some good news – the team is having a Bolts Brunch & Playoff Bar Crawl scheduled from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Yeoman's Topgolf Swing Suites in Tampa.

Here, fans can enjoy Bud Light drink specials, Bolts swag and more stuff throughout the event at each participating bar in downtown Tampa, which include American Social Tampa, Park & Rec, District Tavern, Maloney’s Local Irish Pub Downtown and GenX Tavern.

To sign up for the event, click here.

Hyde Park playoff pop-up

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, the Lightning will host a playoff pop-up at Public Studio in Hyde Park.

Fans can score an official 2023 playoff T-shirt at the pop-up Tampa Bay Sports retail store. There will also be a custom 2023 playoff photo booth and a free scoop of ice cream served to the first 200 fans at OddFellows Ice Cream Co.

Playoff pep rally

Bolts fans that want to join the team's official playoff pep rally can do so from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Sparkman Wharf.

The event will feature Lightning activities, a live broadcast of the pep rally, appearances by ThunderBug, food, beverages, Lighting playoff yard signs and other playoff swag!

Watch parties

Sparkman Wharf will also be the home for the Lightning's playoff watch parties this year.

There will be a watch party for the team's first two away playoff games and fans will be treated with live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug, Lightning giveaways, concession specials and more.

Plaza parties

Fans who don't have tickets to playoff home games are still welcome to participate in the Lightning Plaza Parties outside of Amalie Arena on Ford Thunder Alley.

For only $5, fans can enjoy live music, giveaways and more! The plaza will be open three hours before puck drop and event-goers can make their way to the plaza via the west sidewalk in between the JW Marriott and the Pam Iorio Garage, the west sidewalk at the intersection of Morgan/Channelside or the entryway to the plaza at the northwest corner of Amalie Arena.

Tickets for the plaza parties will go on sale once the first round of the playoffs schedule is released and can be purchased through the Lightning's website.