Now hiring: Lightning accept job applications for Stanley Cup Playoff 'Fan on Demand'

Think you've got what it takes?

TAMPA, Fla. — A Lightning fan's dream job posting finally exists. The reigning Stanley Cup champs are looking to hire a "Fan on Demand" as they embark on their quest for the Cup once again.

The job will go to one lucky super fan to "Bring the Thunder" to at least one upcoming 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff game.

If you are selected to be the Fan on Demand, you will receive complimentary tickets and serve as an "ambassador and conduit" for Lightning fans to cheer through given the COVID-19 restrictions and limited capacity at games.

The job description? "This position is responsible for cheering, booing, screaming, celebrating, dancing, shouting, glass pounding, and anything else that it takes to bring the Thunder to our games," according to the Lightning.

Other suggestions will come from Instagram followers, within reason, as fans at home will get to live through the Fan on Demand via the team's Instagram story.

But that's not all. The lucky participant will also get to be part of other experiences at AMALIE Arena that would make any Bolts fanatic jealous.

Based on fan votes, the Lightning says the Fan on Demand could get a chance to light the Tesla coils, sound the goal horn and play the pipe organ.

"This first-of-its-kind initiative is intended to bring the Lightning and the fans closer together by selecting one of Bolts Nation’s own to represent them during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially during this time of capacity restrictions in sports," the team wrote in a press release.

Essential duties and responsibilities as the Fan on Demand also include the ever-important fist-bumping ThunderBug and crushing a plate of nachos.

Now, the job won't go to just anyone. The Lightning are requiring at least 18 years of life experience and one year of Bolts fan experience from those who apply.

You'll also need to have an outgoing personality, people skills, an understanding of the importance of the playoffs and a flexible schedule, among other things.

Those who apply must include a resume and a 30-60 second video showcasing what makes them the perfect Fan on Demand.

"Do anything you think will show you’re a true blue Lightning fan," the team explained.

If you meet the job qualifications and think you are the biggest Lightning fan around, you'll have to act fast. Applications are only open until 10 a.m. on May 17.

Interested fans can submit their application here. It is important to note you will also be participating in a virtual interview and background check in order to be considered for the once-in-a-lifetime job.