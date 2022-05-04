Want to feel the thunder? Tampa Bay Lightning hosting playoff plaza watch parties this weekend

Tickets for the event are only $5, and students with a valid student ID can get in for free.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're a Tampa Bay Lightning fan out there, have you snagged a ticket for the home games in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs yet? If the answer is no — don't worry, you can still watch the games surrounded by fellow fans.

The Bolts are hosting Lightning Plaza Parties on Ford Thunder Alley outside Amalie Arena. There, fans can gather to watch Game No. 3 and No. 4.

People can still soak in the playoff atmosphere and watch the game from outside while enjoying live music, giveaways and more.

Anyone interested in getting tickets to the watch parties can click here. Tickets are only $5, and students with a valid student ID can get in for free.

All proceeds go towards the Lightning Foundation, according to a news release.

Event-goers are allowed to bring standard tailgate-sized chairs, but outside food and beverage, coolers, bags and tents are not permitted.

"Fans with tickets to the Lightning Plaza Parties and the arena will be able to access the plaza via the west sidewalk in between the JW Marriott and the Pam Iorio Garage, the west sidewalk at the intersection of Morgan/Channelside, or the entryway to the plaza at the NW corner of AMALIE Arena," Lightning leaders explain.

The plaza will be open for guests three hours before the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to get out there and get a good spot!

Here's a breakdown of the rest of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule for the Bolts: