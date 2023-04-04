Lightning playoff tickets to go on sale Friday

The Bolts are back in the playoffs for a sixth straight season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready Tampa Bay Lightning fans!

The Bolts are back in the playoffs for their sixth straight season and here's how you can snap some tickets for the postseason.

The Lightning announced Wednesday that single-game tickets for home games during the first round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7.

Season ticket members and Lightning Insider newsletter subscribers will have exclusive pre-sale access earlier in the week. For those who want to become a subscriber, click here.

Tickets for the general public can be purchased through the Lightning's website.

Tampa Bay's full playoff schedule is set to be announced at a later date once all other NHL Playoffs dates and times are set in stone.

Tampa Bay will play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the postseason for the second consecutive year. The Bolts clinched their spot in the playoffs after defeating the New York Islanders 5-0 on Saturday.

The Lightning still have five games remaining in the regular season, including a pre-playoff showdown against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, April 11.

The question that remains for both teams is who will have home-ice advantage in the series. Toronto currently sits in second place in the Atlantic Division with six points above Tampa Bay.

The Maple Leafs control their own destiny. The best the Bolts can hope for is to get home-ice advantage by winning their remaining regular season games and Toronto dropping a few points.

Even if the Bolts can't sneak into second place, the team proved last year that they can still put up a fight against the Maple Leafs as Tampa Bay went to Toronto for a Game 7 and beat the Maple Leafs in a 4-3 series thriller.

The Lightning, who have appeared in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past three years and won back to back in 2020 and 2021, have reached the playoffs in nine of coach Jon Cooper’s 10 full-seasons with the team.

Watch party information to see the Bolts during the playoffs is also expected to be announced at a later date.

Tampa Bay will be back out on the ice on Wednesday, April 5, against the New York Rangers.