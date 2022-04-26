Where to get Tampa Bay Lightning playoff tickets

The road to the Stanley Cup will begin Monday, May 2, but will you be there?

TAMPA, Fla. — It's becoming a yearly tradition at this point. The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the playoffs once again.

It's the fifth-straight season the Bolts have captured a playoff birth. But, this time, the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions are aiming for the always elusive three-peat.

The road to the Stanley Cup will begin Monday, May 2, but will you be there? If you're looking to save a seat at Amalie Arena come playoff time, here is where you can head to purchase a ticket.

NHL.com is the official website of the National Hockey League and already allows fans to purchase tickets for the first round of the playoffs. However, the schedule has not yet been announced. So, date, time, and opponent are up in the air.