Lightning gears up for Game 4 against Blue Jackets

After an exhausting first week of the series, the Tampa Bay Lightning head into Game 4 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at 3 p.m. Monday.

The Bolts currently lead the series 2-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets after Game 3's win on Saturday.

The Bolts-Blue Jackets series started on a historic note when Game 1 last week went into five overtime periods before Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal at 10:27 to give the Lightning a 3-2 victory. The teams combined for 151 shots -- the most in an NHL game since the league began officially tracking the statistic in 1955-56.

The Game 1 win was also the first playoff win against the Blue Jackets after the Lightning were swept in the first round of last year's playoffs.

As you support the Bolts from afar, we're helping keep you up to speed on another exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs season. Here's how Game 4 is playing out, with our live blog below:

