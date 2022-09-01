Tampa Bay Lightning postpones 2 preseason games

Hurricane Ian's potential impact on the Tampa Bay area led the Bolts to postpone its home games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Monday that it's postponing two of its preseason games at Amalie Arena ahead of forecasted impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The first postponed game was scheduled for Wednesday evening against — who else? — the Carolina Hurricanes.

The second was set for Thursday evening against the Nashville Predators.

"Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those details will be announced at a later time. For ticket questions, fans should contact their original point of purchase," a spokesperson for the team said in a press release.

We have postponed our preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at @AmalieArena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian.



Stay safe, Tampa Bay. 💙https://t.co/OL5CKwHKKj — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 26, 2022

The Tampa Bay Rowdies also announced a postponement on its schedule Monday. Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the Rowdies' match against El Paso Locomotive FC will be moved to Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays will finish its regular season on the road after an off day on Monday, missing the storm's threat entirely.