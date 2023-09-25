Bolts first home preseason game set for Friday: Check out tickets on sale, preseason schedule

Tickets for the preseason games at Amalie Arena can be bought online through Ticketmaster.

TAMPA, Florida — Calling all Tampa Bay Lightning fans — you'll be able to see your favorite players hit the ice at Amalie Arena this week during their first preseason game back home.

The Bolts will play a total of seven games, with three of them being at home at Amalie Arena.

Fans can prepare for the Lightning to open the preseason with a back-to-back set on the road – beginning with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. They will then travel to Nashville the next day to take on the Predators.

The first preseason home game will be two days later on Friday where they meet the Hurricanes once again. And for any fans who couldn't make it to that game — don't sweat it, the Bolts will be playing the Predators the next day at 5 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

Tickets for the preseason games at Amalie Arena can be bought online through Ticketmaster by clicking here. Prices range from $16-$80 depending on the seats.

Tampa Bay will cap off the preseason schedule with three consecutive games against the Florida Panthers. One of the games on Oct. 3 will be at a neutral site at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Check out the full 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning preseason schedule down below.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Lightning at Predators | 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 – Lightning vs. Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 30 – Lightning vs. Predators | 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3 – Lightning vs. Panthers (Amway Center) | 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 5 – Lightning vs. Panthers | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 7 – Lightning at Panthers | 6 p.m.