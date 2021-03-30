Tampa Bay Lightning hosts Pride Night, with raffle proceeds donated to charity

A few of the rainbow-taped hockey sticks are available for auction.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the fourth year in a row, it's Pride Night at Amalie Arena.

The Tampa Bay Lightning says tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is a celebration of the LGBTQ community and inclusion in the sport.

Fans can place their bids on several items, including hockey sticks that players taped up with rainbow-colored pride tape for the morning skate and warmups.

A few of them will be auctioned off to benefit local Tampa Bay LGBTQ+ charities through the team's Lightning Foundation at bolts.givesmart.com during the game. The remaining sticks will be up for auction at boltspride.givesmart.com through April 6.

People also can buy tickets for the 50/50 Raffle through the end of the second intermission of the game on Sunday, April 4. Proceeds also will be donated to local LGBTQ charities.