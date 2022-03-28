Tampa Bay Lightning to host Pride Night during game against Carolina Hurricanes

Proceeds from auctions, raffles and purchases will be donated to local non-profits that support the LGBTQ+ community.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pull out your brightest colors, the Tampa Bay Lightning is hosting its fifth annual Pride Night this week.

In partnership with the NHL and You Can Play, the Bolts will dedicate the game to celebrating inclusion in the sport, according to a statement from the team.

The Bolts will host Pride Night Tuesday, March 29, when the team faces off against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. inside Amalie Arena.

Lightning players' sticks will be decked out in rainbow-colored Pride tape for morning skate and warmups. In addition, pride sticks, signed jerseys with Pride numbers and Lightning Pride memorabilia will be auctioned off to benefit local LGBTQ+ charities through the Lightning Foundation.

Fans can click here to place a bid by April 8 to be eligible for Bolts gear. You can also follow this link to place bids on select Pride-taped sticks and other Pride-signed items during the game.

A limited supply of Pride mystery pucks will also be available for purchase. For every mystery puck sold, Florida Blue will make a $10 donation to Metro Inclusive Health, a local non-profit. Florida Blue will also be matching Pride T-shirt sales up to 200 tees.