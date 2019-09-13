TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning organization is raising money for Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery.

The NHL team's upcoming 50/50 raffle, presented by Moffit Cancer Center, will benefit areas impacted by the storm. Half the proceeds will go to help those in need.

Beginning tonight, raffle tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

Tickets will stay on sale through the hockey team's preseason game on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The winner will be announced in the game's third period. The winner doesn't have to be at the game to win.

The Lightning kicked off their Launch Weekend Friday with Family Fun Night at Sparkman Wharf.

Click here for full raffle details and rules.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Lightning host launch weekend for team's fans

RELATED: Scream-A-Geddon, Lightning Launch parties: 10 things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter