TAMPA, Fla — Just days after being brought back to the NHL, Mathieu Joseph is heading back to the Syracuse Crunch.

The 22-year-old Canadian forward skated in 32 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning – and two for the Crunch – this season.

The announcement was made Friday by team vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois.

Over the past two years, Joseph scored 17 goals for the Lightning. He’s made appearances in 102 Lightning games after being drafted in the 4th round at the 2015 NHL draft.

