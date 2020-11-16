Lightning unveil retro jersey with throwback vibe to 1st Stanley Cup win in 2004

All NHL teams will be wearing retro jerseys at some games this upcoming season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have unveiled retro jerseys that will be worn at select games next season.

The 2020 Stanley Cup champions' jerseys are a throwback to their first Stanley Cup win in 2004. The designers say the specialty Bolts jerseys are inspired by the team that featured Hockey Hall-of-Famers Martin St. Louis and Dave Andreychuk, along with players like Brad Richards, Ruslan Fedotenko and Fredrik Modin.

The team says the jerseys "will feature the original Lightning logo with scripting, shoulder patches and the historic victory stripes while flipping the black color scheme to blue."

The Lightning won't be alone in wearing retro jerseys. For the first time in NHL history, all 31 teams are participating in a league-wide alternate jersey program thanks to a partnership with Adidas.

“Our goal from day one has been to work with the NHL and all of the teams to bring creativity, innovation, and energy to the sport with all that we do," said Dan Near, senior director at Adidas Hockey. "What better way to do that than to bring together the nostalgia of historical moments in each team’s history with something new via designs that have never been seen before in the sport.”

Each NHL team will wear the Adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jerseys in multiple games during the 2020-2021 season. The Lightning jerseys will be available for preorder beginning at 3 p.m. Monday through Nov. 30. Then, starting Dec. 1, the Bolts jerseys will be available at adidas.com and NHLShop.com.

