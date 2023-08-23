Tampa Bay Lightning sign Darren Raddysh to 2-year contract extension

​Altogether, the right-shot defenseman skated in 21 career NHL games, all with the Bolts.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Darren Raddysh to a two-year, one-way contract extension, the team announced in a news release Wednesday.

The extension is worth an average annual value of $975,000 and will begin with the 2024-25 season.

Raddysh played 17 regular season games for the Bolts in 2022-23, just joining the team on March 2. He made his season debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 27-year-old skated in 17 of Tampa Bay's final 22 regular season games. He recorded a goal and three points, marking his first career NHL points with two assists and scoring his first NHL goal shortly after.

He also was on the ice for all six of the Lightning's games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs – tallying a goal and an assist while averaging 25.13 time on ice, the team explains.

"Raddysh had a standout season at the AHL level with Syracuse in 2022-23, posting 13 goals and 51 points in 50 contests to rank tied for third among all AHL defensemen for scoring and fifth for goals," Tampa Bay explains in the release. 'He was selected to represent the North Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic."

