Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Michael Eyssimont to 2-year contract

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a two-year, one-way contract worth an average annual value of $800,000, the team announced in a news release Friday.

The 26-year-old player was first acquired by Tampa Bay back in March from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

The Colorado native skated in 15 regular season games with the Bolts – posting a goal, two points and 22 penalty minutes. He made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 1 of the First Round series at Toronto.

He went on to secure his first playoff points after scoring a goal and an assist in Game 5 of the same series.

Eyssimonts started the 2022-23 season with Winnipeg where he recorded a goal and five points in 19 games.

He then made his way over to the Sharks where he recorded three goals and eight points in 20 games.