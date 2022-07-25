Lightning sign defenseman Trevor Carrick

He agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Trevor Carrick on a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old joins a talented defensive unit within the Bolts including Erik Cernak, Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev.

Carick played 61 games in the American Hockey League for the 2021-22 season with the San Diego Gulls where he recorded 10 goals and 30 points.

The Canadian defensemen has played seven National Hockey League games in more than four seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks.

His last appearance in the NHL was in the 2019-20 season with the Sharks where he played three games and logged one shot and five penalty minutes.

The Bolts begin their preseason this year at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. against the Carolina Hurricanes. The first home preseason game is Sept. 28 against the Hurricanes at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay plays its first game of the upcoming NHL season on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against the New York Rangers.