Lightning's national anthem singer moves out of ICU as COVID battle continues at hospital

Her fever has broken, but there's still a journey ahead.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from July 22.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's national anthem singer's condition has improved slightly after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, who was fully-vaccinated but more vulnerable to the Delta variant due to her multiple sclerosis, has been in the hospital since July 16.

For some of the time, she had been in the Intensive Care Unit. But, on Aug. 4, a family friend confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that Bryson-Kirksey had been moved back out of the ICU after making progress in her battle against COVID.

She is now in a regular room, where she is working on her lungs and breathing. Her fever has broken, the friend said.

Her husband, Jimmie Kirksey Jr., previously said the singer had been infected by an unvaccinated person. If Bryson-Kirksey hadn't gotten the shot, "she might not be here," her husband said.

There's been an outpouring of support from fans of the back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning hockey team.

“Sonya is an important member of the Lightning family and an integral part of our game day experience. We’re wishing her the best and hoping for a speedy recovery," a Tampa Bay Lightning spokesperson recently told 10 Tampa Bay.