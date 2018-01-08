TAMPA, Fla. – Single-game tickets for the Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming preseason and regular season go on sale next week.

The team announced Tuesday fans can purchase tickets for the 2018-19 season starting at 10 a.m. ET Friday, Aug. 10. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for home games played at Amalie Arena.

Special single-game pre-sales will be available for season ticket holders starting Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Go to the team's website for more information.

