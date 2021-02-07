The Lightning turning the page as they prep for Game 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning Lightning can clinch the Stanley Cup at home Wednesday night.

TAMPA, Fla — Six years ago, the Lightning watched from the bench as the Blackhawks lifted the Stanley Cup on home ice after beating Tampa Bay, 2-0, in Game 6 of the Final.

“I couldn’t watch it,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “I think I’m looking away from the whole thing until I see out of the corner of my eye the handshake line started, and then we got in that line.”

On Wednesday, the Bolts have a chance to win the Cup at home, becoming the first team to do so since that Blackhawks team in 2015.

The fourth win in any playoff series is always the hardest, and the cliché proved true Monday night.

The Bolts played from behind for the first time in the series.

Star players Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov took hits from the Canadiens all night.

Tampa Bay’s vaunted power play was a scoreless 0-for-5, including a four-minute double minor at the end of the third period that stretched into overtime.

The Bolts did have scoring chances, but not enough puck luck, hitting the post three times.

Point off the crossbar 😫 pic.twitter.com/yo3UFTxaQf — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) July 6, 2021

Jon Cooper: "What could we have done different? Probably not hit as many posts as we did." #GoBolts — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) July 6, 2021

Now the Bolts are turning the page – and they’ve been in this position before.

In last year's Stanley Cup Final, the Lightning held a 3-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars after winning Game 4 in overtime. They got a little ahead of themselves and let the Stars force overtime, where Corey Perry scored the game-winner.

Tampa Bay responded with a Game 6 shutout.

"That experience we had losing Game 5 last year was pretty tough," forward Anthony Cirelli said. "We had an opportunity, and they get that overtime goal. It's kind of the same situation here. We have to have a short memory. The game happened. They got the goal, and we didn't. Now we're going back home, and we have an opportunity again.”

The Lightning have been the most resilient team in the playoffs. Their record in games following a loss is 13-0 in the last two postseasons.

Even though the team had preferred to arrive home Tuesday morning as back-to-back Cup champions, perhaps clinching the title in a sold-out Amalie Arena and Thunder Alley was meant to be, as Cooper said after the Game 4 loss:

Finally, the correct take.



"Any fan of any team, if you gave them the option to win the Stanley Cup or take your chance at home, I think the fan base would've loved if we brought the Stanley Cup home tonight." #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/4rbmnWdNWh — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) July 6, 2021

Nine months after hoisting the Cup in an empty Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, they have a chance to do it again, finally in front of family, friends and fans.

"No doubt we missed an opportunity last night," McDonagh said. "Our group knows that. You turn the page pretty quick here this morning and you realize what a great opportunity you have here as a team, as a group, as an organization. Up 3-1 in the series and you've got to win one more and you're going into a place you're familiar with, the fan base that's going to be behind us, we've got to go out there and give it our best effort and try to win one hockey game."