Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice against Panthers for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a Florida vs. Florida playoff start for the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning as they once again continue their quest for the most coveted trophy in hockey.
The Florida Panthers secured a home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Bolts 4-0 during their regular-season finale.
Game 1 on Sunday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. will mark the first meeting of the two teams in playoff history. If the two teams' series reaches all seven games, it means the Bolts and Panthers will face off for nine games in a row.
The rest of the Lightning's first-round playoff schedule can be found below:
Game 1: at FLA | Sunday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports
Game 2: at FLA | Tuesday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m. on CNBC, SNE, TVA Sports
Game 3: at TB | Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. on USA, FX-CA, TVA Sports
Game 4: at TB | Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 p.m. on CNBC, SN, TVA Sports
*Game 5: at FLA | Monday, May 24 at TBD
*Game 6: at TB | Wednesday, May 26 at TBD
*Game 7: at FLA | Friday, May 28 at TBD
* Indicates games that will be played if necessary to determine a series winner
As the Bolts skate into the playoffs once again, the road to back-to-back victories is a little tougher. The Lightning finished third in the NHL's Central Division this year and have only won three of the eight games they've played against the Panthers this season.
But playoff hockey breeds different energy and is sure to be a fight, especially if the 154 penalty minutes of the two teams' next-to-last regular-season matchup taught us anything.
Then there's the added element of experience to consider. This season marks the fourth straight that the Lightning have reached the playoffs and in the team's history, they've brought the Stanely Cup home twice.
Looking ahead, the road to a repeat does not stop here. If the Bolts best the Panthers they'll go on to round two of the playoffs. From there the Tampa Bay team could see the semifinals and, of course, the Stanley Cup Final.
Not on the Bolts bandwagon just yet? There's still time. Here's everything you need to know about a team that is just one pillar of 'Champa Bay.'
