Bolts back-to-back Stanley Cup rings are largest, by carats, Jostens has ever made

TAMPA, Fla. — The hands of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have just gotten a bit heavier.

In a private ceremony Thursday, Jostens says the Bolts players, coaches and owners all received their more than 30-carat 2021 championship rings.

“It is truly incredible to witness a team win back-to-back Stanley Cups, and the Tampa Bay Lightning have solidified their place once again in NHL history,” said Chris Poitras, VP and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division.

According to a press release, it's the largest ring, by carats, in the company's 125-year history.

The ring is crafted in 14-karat white gold with diamonds and sapphires to "boldly commemorate their place in Stanley Cup history."

Jostens says the ring has a total of 273 round diamonds, 45 custom-cut diamonds, 20 princess-cut diamonds, 30 custom-cut sapphires and 22 tapered-baguette sapphires.

But it doesn't stop there.

The ring also opens at the top to reveal details about the Bolts' 2021 season. According to Jostens, there's also a nod to the team's boat parade and "last day of school" phrase. Two Stanley Cups can also be spotted on the Bolts' new jewelry, in addition to a sea of fans.

"This ring is the culmination of a year of determination and sacrifices and pays homage to the dedicated fans of Bolts Nation," Lightning CEO Steve Griggs said, in part.