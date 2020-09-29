Lightning return to Tampa with the Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — The reigning Stanley Cup champions have arrived back home after two months of isolation inside the NHL bubble.
The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday night in Game 6 to hoist the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history.
On Tuesday, the Bolts flew back to Tampa from Edmonton, arriving at Tampa International Airport around dinner time. There, they were greeted by family and friends as they got off the plane.
The Lightning then traveled to Amalie Arena in open-air trolleys as fans cheered them on. The team is participating in a private on-the-ice celebration Tuesday night with families, Bolts staff and VIPs.
However, two celebrations on Wednesday will be open to the general public, including a boat parade and champions celebration. Click here for all the details about those two events.
- Tampa International Airport teams up with BayCare to offer COVID-19 tests to passengers
- 'Everyone was chipping in': Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup
- Florida releases school COVID-19 dashboard
- New poll: One-third of parents won't get their kids flu shots
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016,2017
- Tropics 'wake up,' new disturbance to watch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter