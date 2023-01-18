Lightning's Stamkos scores 500th goal, becomes 3rd active NHL player with historic feat

Stamkos needed just one goal heading into the night to reach the milestone.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Stamkos needed just one goal heading into the game to reach the historic milestone, and he is now the third active NHL player to reach 500 goals and 1000 points.

The league veteran scored his anticipated goal in the first period to put the Lightning ahead 1-0 on the night.

Since Tampa Bay was playing on the road, Stamkos was not able to celebrate the amazing accomplishment amongst Bolts fans, but he can expect some sort of great welcoming when the teams returns on Tuesday, Jan. 24.