Lightning superfan group 'Sticks of Fire' gets creative in cheering team on during pandemic

The fan group usually sits in section 307 during every game -- when fans were allowed in Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans everywhere are excited the team is back on the ice.

But, it's fair to say one group of superfans is missing cheering on the team a little bit more. Sticks of Fire describes themselves as an independent supporters group of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For the fans, by the fans.

"I started watching the Lightning at their first game back in 1992, in their inaugural season. It was against the Chicago Blackhawks and I still have the ticket, pictures and video from that game," Sticks of Fire member Andrew Miller said.

He's been with the superfan group now for a few years.

"It's a group where anyone is welcome to join, we are not exclusive. We like to create an environment so you never feel like you're alone watching the game," Miller said.

The group meets before every game to tailgate and at every game they all sit in section 307 together.

"We are loud, cheering all game long, it helps create an experience," Miller said.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the group from gathering in large crowds, so Sticks of Fire has had to get creative.

"Sometimes we'll go to a bar to watch the games and today I'll be watching the game on a boat," Miller said.

Celebrating the team on water and land, Sticks of Fire eagerly awaits when fans will be welcomed back at Amalie Arena.

"Keep on cheering for the thunder, keep rooting for the boys, let's go Bolts!" Miller said.