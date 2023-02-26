Lightning acquire Predators forward Tanner Jeannot

Nashville will receive Tampa Bay defenseman Cal Foote and five draft picks in exchange.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators, team vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Sunday night.

In exchange, Nashville will receive Tampa Bay defenseman Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round selection, along with third, fourth and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The latest move comes after the increase in talent and competition among teams in the Eastern Conference.

Jeannot, who recorded five goals and 14 points in 56 games for the Predators this season, brings physicality to the Bolts' frontline. His best league performance on the ice occurred towards the end of last season, but that has rarely been replicated this year.

Something that will give Tampa fans confidence in the team's latest move is that the Lightning seem to know how to bring the best out of players, similar to how Tampa Bay converted left winger Nick Paul into an impactful player.

The 6-foot-2 forward led Nashville for hits with 213 and all forwards for blocked shots with 51. In total, Jeannot has played in 152 NHL games logging 34 goals and 62 points with 217 penalty minutes, all with Nashville. He has also tallied a pair of assists in nine career Stanley Cup Playoff games during the 2021 and 2022 postseasons.

We have acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote and five future draft picks. https://t.co/rxnLRDROnl — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 27, 2023

Tampa Bay remains in third place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The Bolts' latest result was a 7-3 road defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.