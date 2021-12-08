Tampa Bay Lightning tickets go on sale Aug. 19

With the NHL season approaching, now is the time to buy tickets.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning tickets are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 for the 2021 preseason and regular season.

These tickets can be bought online by clicking here.

Special single-game pre-sales start at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17. The sale will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members. This pre-sale will also be available for The Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, those with Chase credit cards and members of the Lightning Insider email club.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champs will play 41 home and road games this season.