Live blog | Game 1: Toronto Maple Leafs with 1-0 lead against Tampa Bay Lightning

The Bolts are chasing a 3rd straight Stanley Cup championship.

TORONTO, ON — The Tampa Bay Lightning are vying for a third straight Stanley Cup championship as the Bolts take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If the Bolts get past the Maple Leafs, then the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs will face the winner of the Florida vs. Washington series in the second round.

Winning a third straight Stanley Cup would put the Lightning team among a small group: the Toronto Maple Leafs (1947-49), Montreal Canadiens (1956-60, 1976-79) and New York Islands (1982-1982).

Puck drop was at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

2nd Period

1st period

Tampa Bay Lightning 0 | Toronto Maple Leafs 1

The first period was a back and forth battle on the ice between the Lightning and Maple Leafs. With less than two minutes left, the Toronto Maple Leafs got a point on the board to close out the first period.

Jake Muzzin scored for Toronto at 18:19. Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase assisted.

Toronto was finally rewarded for a dominant first period. As bad as the Lightning look, and they look really really bad, that was a 20-minute sprint from Maple Leafs. Ya wonder if they are going to crash at some point? #GoBolts — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) May 3, 2022