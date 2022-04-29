Tampa Bay Lightning take on Toronto Maple Leafs in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

A Boston Bruins loss on Friday helped the Lightning clinch the No. 5 seed.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to Canada for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. A Boston Bruins loss Friday evening — coincidentally in Toronto — helped punch the ticket for the Bolts to face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Lightning enter the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, meaning Game 1 will be on the road.

If the Bolts get past the Maple Leafs, then the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs will face the winner of the Florida vs. Washington series in the second round.

The Bolts are chasing history this time around. If the Lightning were to win a third straight Stanley Cup title, they'd be the first team to do so since the New York Islanders in 1982.