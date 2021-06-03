Tampa Bay Lightning offer vaccinations at playoff games

A mobile unit will be set up on Thursday and Saturday at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla — As the Tampa Bay Lightning aim for back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, getting Florida closer to herd immunity is also top of mind.

The reigning champs take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 8 p.m. Thursday in Game 3 of the best-of-seven Round 2 NHL playoff series. They'll be at Amalie Arena for that game and Game 4 at 4 p.m. Saturday.

On both days, the Bolts say they're offering free on-site COVID-19 vaccinations during the games.

"Fans are welcome to walk up with no prior registration needed," the Lightning tweeted.

The Lightning and Vinik Sports Group are working with the city of Tampa, Hillsborough County and local health care groups on the Together Tampa Bay initiative. As part of that, the state and city are coordinating to be on site Thursday and Saturday to administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

The mobile vaccination unit will be set up in the 15-minute circle off Ford Thunder Alley. The unit will be open as follows:

Thursday, June 3

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. through post-game

Saturday, June 5

Beginning at 2 p.m. through post-game

