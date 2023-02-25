Lightning to treat fans with ViewMaster showing top moments in team history against Golden Knights

The latest free giveaway is part of the team's countdown to Lightning Alumni Weekend that runs from March 16-18.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans, do you want to take a trip down memory lane?

If so, the team has got you covered!

Fans who attend the Lightning's game against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 9 will receive a special 30th-anniversary ViewMaster that taps into the nostalgia of the franchise's memories in the 1990s, the team announced in a news release Tuesday.

“This one-of-a-kind collectible item celebrates how far the Lightning have come in their rich history, and we are proud to have been there since the beginning as the team’s television partner,” Steve Tello, Bally Sports Sun Senior vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

The ViewMaster will feature a total of seven images showing some of the top moments in Lightning history, including a ceremonial puck drop from the team's inaugural game in 1992, the record-setting NHL playoff attendance in 1996, the team's Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021 and Steven Stamkos' goal in Game 3 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final that was named Sports Illustrated's Play of the Year.

Tampa Bay fans can get their hands on the unique item as they enter Amalie Arena for the game. They will also have the chance to win one of seven Reverse Retro 2.0 Lightning jerseys signed by Lightning founder Phil Esposito for a sweepstake that begins on the same day.

The latest free giveaway is part of the team's countdown to Lightning Alumni Weekend, which runs from March 16-18, including Esposito being inducted in the inaugural Lightning Hall of Fame class along with former players Vincent Lecavailer and Martin St. Louis.