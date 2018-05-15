TAMPA, Fla. - The Eastern Conference Finals shifts to the nation's capital Tuesday night as the Washington Capitals host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday for Game 3 of the series. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the game.

The Lightning enter Game 3 facing a 0-2 deficit. Since 1974-75, two NHL teams have rallied from a 2-0 hole in 41 conference final/semifinal series. Only four teams have overcome a 0-3 deficit in NHL Stanley Cup playoff history.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule (all times eastern):

Game 1: Capitals beat the Lightning, 4-2

Game 2: Capitals beat the Lightning, 6-2

Game 3: Tuesday, May 15, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington (NBC Sports Network)

Game 4: Thursday, May 17, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington (NBC Sports Network)

*Game 5: Saturday, May 19, 7:15 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay (NBC)

*Game 6: Monday, May 21, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington (NBC Sports Network)

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports Network)

Editor's Note: *Asterisk indicates if necessary

The series shifts to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. for Games 3 and 4.

Here are the official watch parties for the Bolts:

Game 3 – Tuesday, May 15

Ybor City -- 7th Avenue

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Fans can watch Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on three screens located throughout Ybor. Food and beverages will be available at local restaurants and bars.

Parking: $5 flat rate in a garage, $1/hr flat lots

Game 4 – Thursday, May 17

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park | 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Fans can watch Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on three screens located at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Food and beer trucks will be available.

