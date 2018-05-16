The Tampa Bay Lightning look to even the series against the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Thursday. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the game.

The Lightning trail the series 1-2, but had a decisive 4-2 win over the Capitals on Tuesday night. Bolts defenseman Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists in the victory.

Since 1974-75, two NHL teams have rallied from a 2-0 hole in 41 conference final/semifinal series.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule (all times eastern):

Game 1: Capitals beat the Lightning, 4-2

Game 2: Capitals beat the Lightning, 6-2

Game 3: Lightning beat the Capitals, 4-2

Game 4: Thursday, May 17, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington (NBC Sports Network)

*Game 5: Saturday, May 19, 7:15 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay (NBC)

*Game 6: Monday, May 21, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington (NBC Sports Network)

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports Network)

Editor's Note: *Asterisk indicates if necessary

Here is info for the Bolts' official watch party:

Game 4 – Thursday, May 17

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park | 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Fans can watch Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on three screens located at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Food and beer trucks will be available.

Want to view an interactive timeline of the Bolts postseason run? Click or tap here

