TAMPA, Fla. - The Eastern Conference Finals shifts back to Amalie Arena on Saturday night with the series tied at 2-2 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals.

The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. NBC will broadcast the game.

Fans wanting to attend the game can purchase tickets through third-party vendors like Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

The Lightning tied the series 2-2 on Thursday night with a 4-2 win over the Capitals. Bolts center Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaker with about 8 minutes left and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in the victory. Neither team has won on its home ice in the series.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule (all times eastern):

Game 1: Capitals beat the Lightning, 4-2

Game 2: Capitals beat the Lightning, 6-2

Game 3: Lightning beat the Capitals, 4-2

Game 4: Lightning beat the Capitals, 4-2

Game 5: Saturday, May 19, 7:15 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay (NBC)

Game 6: Monday, May 21, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington (NBC Sports Network)

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports Network)

Editor's Note: *Asterisk indicates if necessary

Parking

Amalie Arena does not control parking in downtown Tampa, but there are several parking locations nearby. The team recommends parking at the South Regional Parking Garage, which is operated by the city of Tampa. It is located at the corner of Channelside Drive and Florida Avenue.

The Lightning’s website links to ParkingPanda.com under the “parking” tab.

Fans can also contact Amalie Arena at (813)301-6500 for more information on parking.

Lightning events for the Eastern Conference Finals

Ford Thunder Alley gives fans a place to meet, gather and relax before the game. It features live music, interactive games and a variety of contests. ThunderBug and the Lightning Girls also attend.

Thunder Alley typically projects the game outside of Amalie Arena for fans to watch.

Game 5 forecast

