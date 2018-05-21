The Tampa Bay Lightning look to close out their series on the road against the Washington Capitals on Monday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the game.

The Lightning took a 3-2 series lead with a 3-2 win over the Capitals on Saturday night. Bolts center Cedric Paquette scored in the opening minute and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots in the victory. Lightning winger Ondrej Palat and right winger Ryan Callahan also scored as the home team won for the first time in the best-of-seven matchup.

The winner of the series will play the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule (all times eastern):

Game 1: Capitals beat the Lightning, 4-2

Game 2: Capitals beat the Lightning, 6-2

Game 3: Lightning beat the Capitals, 4-2

Game 4: Lightning beat the Capitals, 4-2

Game 5: Lightning beat the Capitals, 3-2

Game 6: Monday, May 21, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington (NBC Sports Network)

*Game 7: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports Network)

Editor's Note: *Asterisk indicates if necessary

Here is info for the Bolts' official watch party:

Game 6 – Monday, May 21

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park | 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Fans can watch Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on three screens located at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Food and beer trucks will be available.

Want to view an interactive timeline of the Bolts' postseason run? Click or tap here

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP