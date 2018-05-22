Editor's Note: We want to see pictures and videos of you in your Lightning gear! Post your pictures using #SendTo10 on social media! You could see your pictures featured on 10News.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The winner will play the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

Puck drop between the Bolts and Capitals is set for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amalie Arena. NBC Sports Network will broadcast the game.

Fans wanting to attend the Game 7 can purchase tickets through third-party vendors like Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

The Capitals tied the series 3-3 with a 3-0 victory over the Lightning on Monday night.

Parking for Game 7

Amalie Arena does not control parking in downtown Tampa, but there are several parking locations nearby. The team recommends parking at the South Regional Parking Garage, which is operated by the city of Tampa. It is located at the corner of Channelside Drive and Florida Avenue.

The Lightning’s website links to ParkingPanda.com under the “parking” tab.

Fans can also contact Amalie Arena at (813)301-6500 for more information on parking.

Lightning events for Game 7

Ford Thunder Alley gives fans a place to meet, gather and relax before the game. It features live music, interactive games and a variety of contests. ThunderBug and the Lightning Girls also attend.

Thunder Alley typically projects the game outside of Amalie Arena for fans to watch.

Eastern Conference Finals results:

Game 1: Capitals beat the Lightning, 4-2

Game 2: Capitals beat the Lightning, 6-2

Game 3: Lightning beat the Capitals, 4-2

Game 4: Lightning beat the Capitals, 4-2

Game 5: Lightning beat the Capitals, 3-2

Game 6: Capitals beat the Lightning, 3-0

