Lightning will host watch parties at AMALIE Arena for both home and away playoff games

You can snag tickets for just a few dollars.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is a previous video from when the Lightning unveiled their 2020 Stanley Cup rings.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced watch parties for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fans can get in on the action at AMALIE Arena for both home and away games involving the defending Stanley Cup champs.

For away games, the Bolts are offering socially-distanced watch parties inside the arena. The doors will open 75 minutes before the puck drops, and pod seating for groups of 1-6 people will be offered.

"Enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials & more!" the Lightning wrote of the events.

Tickets for indoor away-game viewing events will be $10, with some of the proceeds benefiting Lightning Foundation charities.

One important note: Due to the Toronto Raptors playing a regular season game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, May 16, there will not be a Lightning watch party at AMALIE Arena for the first away game of the playoffs. The first watch party will instead happen for Game 2 of the First Round series on Tuesday, May 18.

As for home games, there will be viewing parties for those, too. The Lightning are hosting Lightning Plaza Parties outside AMALIE Arena – on Ford Thunder Alley. Tickets will be just $5 for those, with some of the proceeds benefitting the Lightning Foundation.

The home parties will feature live music and giveaways. Fans will be spaced out in pods of 1-8 people.

Interested in tickets to one of these events or an all-inclusive playoff experience? Click here to learn more about the playoff parties.

Here's the Lightning's first-round playoff schedule:

Game 1: at FLA | Sunday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports

Game 2: at FLA | Tuesday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m. on CNBC, SNE, TVA Sports

Game 3: at TB | Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. on USA, FX-CA, TVA Sports

Game 4: at TB | Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 p.m. on CNBC, SN, TVA Sports

*Game 5: at FLA | Monday, May 24 at TBD

*Game 6: at TB | Wednesday, May 26 at TBD

*Game 7: at FLA | Friday, May 28 at TBD

Don't miss a minute of #Bolts hockey during the #StanleyCup Playoffs!



Join us at our home and away playoff parties for Round 1 🙌https://t.co/DqKiHe4jNb — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 14, 2021